609 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Netflix by 770.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $549,522,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Netflix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,918,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $718,690,000 after purchasing an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.66. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

