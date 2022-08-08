66,398 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after buying an additional 583,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,322. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.