7,500 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,508,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,572. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

