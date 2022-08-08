8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Up 9.4%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 168,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,860,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

8X8 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $590.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 384.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 1,381.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 279,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 8X8 by 93.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 163.0% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

