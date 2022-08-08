AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.33. 148,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,372. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.