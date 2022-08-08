AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,485 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 48,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,372. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $247.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

