Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Absci Trading Up 1.4 %

ABSI stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. Absci has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absci will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Absci during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Absci by 305.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Absci in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Absci by 91.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Further Reading

