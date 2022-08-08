Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,091 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare makes up approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $83,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,841. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $83.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

