Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.48. 13,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,488. The firm has a market cap of $195.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.05. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.84.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

