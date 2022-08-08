ACENT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $358,473.00 (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, ACENT has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $358,473.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,152.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00068723 BTC.

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

