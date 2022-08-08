ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ACM Research updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 1,312,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,173. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

