ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Issues Earnings Results

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

NYSE ACR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 174.33, a current ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

