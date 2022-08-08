ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Issues Earnings Results

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.
NYSE ACR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 174.33, a current ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $17.80.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
