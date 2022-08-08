ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 12.0 %

NYSE:ACR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,741. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a current ratio of 174.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

