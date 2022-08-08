Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating) rose 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 124,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 103,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15.44 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

