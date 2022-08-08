adbank Market Cap Hits $380,094.45 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $380,094.45 and $71,331.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,925.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068470 BTC.

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

