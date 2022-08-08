Aditus (ADI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Aditus (ADI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Aditus has a total market cap of $54,610.24 and $69,257.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00132450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aditus

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

