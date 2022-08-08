Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.