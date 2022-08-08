Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 10,592 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Silgan Stock Down 0.2 %

SLGN stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.