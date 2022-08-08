Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $123,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

