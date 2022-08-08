Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $499,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 906,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 177,782 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.13 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.90.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.