Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $371,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,728,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

BATS IEO opened at $81.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.