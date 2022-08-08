Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $38.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.