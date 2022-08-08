Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,048,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME opened at $48.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

