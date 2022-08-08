Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.