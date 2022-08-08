Aeon (AEON) Tops One Day Volume of $644.00

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $644.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00687625 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

