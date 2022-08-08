Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.42. 9,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,243,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $953.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Further Reading

