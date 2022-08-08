Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.42. 9,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,243,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $953.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
