Agiliti (AGTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Agiliti to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Agiliti has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.89-$0.94 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $294.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agiliti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agiliti Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

