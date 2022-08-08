Akroma Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $4,622.55 and $3.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.06 or 0.07463745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.