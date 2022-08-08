Albion Financial Group UT Buys 1,341 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,938. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

