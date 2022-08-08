Albion Financial Group UT Buys 309 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,997. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.35.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.