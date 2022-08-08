Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.19. 1,577,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,277,914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.