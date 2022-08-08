Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $242.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.