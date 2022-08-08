Albion Financial Group UT Has $18.97 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $841,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 314,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,578,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $540.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,570. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

