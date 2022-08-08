Albion Financial Group UT Sells 16,541 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,511,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 513,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 374,591 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,666,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 382,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 260,595 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

