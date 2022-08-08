Albion Financial Group UT Sells 5,144 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.17% of Main Street Capital worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.82. 4,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,254. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

