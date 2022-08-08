Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.14. 7,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.