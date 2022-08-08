Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.02.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

