Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) were down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 2,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 586,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

A number of analysts have commented on ALHC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,395. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,581,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

