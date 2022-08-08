Alliance Global Partners Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to C$25.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GTBIF. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.