Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

Allstate stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.75. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Allstate by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

