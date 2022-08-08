Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 672,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,044. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.62, a P/E/G ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 88.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the software’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,272 shares of the software’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

