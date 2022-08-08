Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 672,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,044. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.62, a P/E/G ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $82.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.
Insider Activity at Altair Engineering
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 88.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the software’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,272 shares of the software’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.