Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

