Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.3% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altus Power traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50. 4,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 570,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMPS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

