Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 10.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 241,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,984,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

