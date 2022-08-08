AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Networks Trading Down 12.7 %

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 551,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,627. AMC Networks has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMC Networks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Networks Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.