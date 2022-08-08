AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.14. 1,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.