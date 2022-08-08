Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,173. Ameren has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

