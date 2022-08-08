American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE AXL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. 3,140,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About American Axle & Manufacturing

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

