American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.74.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,956. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 466,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

