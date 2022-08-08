Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $31.05. 3,729,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,609. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

